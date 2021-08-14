Morgan Stanley Sells 18,445 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $15,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $37,011,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,383,000 after purchasing an additional 615,992 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after buying an additional 479,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after buying an additional 177,215 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,134 shares of company stock worth $365,707 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.54. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.48 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

GDOT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.