Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%.

Shares of MOTS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.79. 2,199,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,580. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOTS. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

