MU Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $123,000 Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Organon & Co. comprises 0.1% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,862,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,024,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,681,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,660,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.21. 3,426,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,679,183. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

OGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.