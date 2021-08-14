Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will report sales of $291.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.00 million and the lowest is $286.20 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $265.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 209.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 341,131 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 309,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 185.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 97,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 34.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,473,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 376,281 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MWA opened at $15.40 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

