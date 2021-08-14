Multiplier Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $256,038.00 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Multiplier has traded 66.8% higher against the dollar. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $256,038.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for $1.93 or 0.00004093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00138032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00155426 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,070.80 or 0.99933014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.27 or 0.00871028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.