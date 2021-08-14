Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €287.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €287.00 ($337.65) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €275.25 ($323.82).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

