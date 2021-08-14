Name Change Token Price Hits $0.0498 on Top Exchanges (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $337,504.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 45,972,751 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

