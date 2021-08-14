Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Holdings Lifted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 9.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Natera by 171.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL grew its position in Natera by 4.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 303,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $49,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 169,611 shares of company stock valued at $17,944,085 over the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $100.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.40 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.