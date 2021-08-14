National Bank Financial Boosts WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target to C$22.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a tender rating on the stock.

WIR.U has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.06.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment alerts:

WIR.U opened at C$21.83 on Tuesday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$12.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.