National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.46 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.21.

NYSE CM opened at $119.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $72.07 and a twelve month high of $120.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.2051 dividend. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.