National Bank Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CAE to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CAE to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.67.

TSE CAE opened at C$35.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.40 billion and a PE ratio of -206.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.06. CAE has a 12-month low of C$18.50 and a 12-month high of C$39.75.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$921.00 million.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

