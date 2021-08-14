National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) CEO L Reade Fahs Sells 800 Shares of Stock

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $44,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

L Reade Fahs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Vision alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $53.98 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EYE. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 30.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth about $143,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.