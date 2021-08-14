National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. National Vision updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.

NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.98. 589,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,935. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. National Vision has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $55.75.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,895 shares of company stock worth $9,035,138 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

