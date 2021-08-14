Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.
Shares of NGS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.56 million, a P/E ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 2.12. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.23.
Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.