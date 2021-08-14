Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

Shares of NGS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.56 million, a P/E ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 2.12. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.