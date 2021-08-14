Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Natural Health Trends has increased its dividend payment by 90.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NHTC opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 0.63. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.09.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

