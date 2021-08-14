Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

NASDAQ NTUS opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $344,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,096.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,634 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 28.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natus Medical

