Neeta Patel Purchases 164 Shares of Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) Stock

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) insider Neeta Patel acquired 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 302 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £495.28 ($647.09).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Neeta Patel acquired 184 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £494.96 ($646.67).

Shares of LON ATT opened at GBX 296 ($3.87) on Friday. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 217 ($2.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 386 ($5.04). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 289.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 3.53.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

