Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 7,100 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IAA traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 832,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,039. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.27.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.86 million. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

