Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 928 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,662,069 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.