Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,084 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.25. 5,880,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,414,892. The company has a market capitalization of $463.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

