Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,172,000 after buying an additional 40,090 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,011,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

ICF stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $68.82. 104,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.28.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.