Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $151.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,812. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.20 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.33.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.