Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after purchasing an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $25,562,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.95. 200,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,438. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $91.02.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

