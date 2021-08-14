Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 903 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,435,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 612.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 148,776 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 780,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,586,000 after acquiring an additional 100,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 472,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,608,000 after buying an additional 86,572 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.76. 169,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,906. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.54. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $208.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.