Neo Market Cap Tops $3.91 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $55.42 or 0.00118028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $3.91 billion and $801.70 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002582 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00058393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00137622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015702 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

NEO is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

