NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Get NeoGames alerts:

NGMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NeoGames presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.35.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in NeoGames during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.