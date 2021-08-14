Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 96.98%.

NEON stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 31,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87. Neonode has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

