Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 96.98%.
NEON stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 31,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87. Neonode has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $13.00.
Neonode Company Profile
