Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Desjardins lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.10 to C$1.00. The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 88108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NEPT. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, Director John Morris Moretz bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,365,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,594,545.96.

The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

