NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 330,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,942 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,982,000 after buying an additional 516,632 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,078,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after buying an additional 468,328 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,376,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,760,000 after buying an additional 535,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,191,000 after buying an additional 41,711 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $27.03 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.