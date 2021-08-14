Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.16. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $70,506,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $67,804,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after buying an additional 327,101 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,882,000 after buying an additional 316,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

