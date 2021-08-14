NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NeuroPace updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $20.55 on Friday. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NPCE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

