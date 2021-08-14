New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Lowered to C$1.70 at TD Securities

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities to C$1.70 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded New Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.20 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.53.

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$1.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -20.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.16. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.50 and a 52-week high of C$3.05.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

