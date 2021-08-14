New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on NJR. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.80.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

