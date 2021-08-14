Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Nexans stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.46. Nexans has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $98.00.

Get Nexans alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPRF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.