Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Nexans stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.46. Nexans has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $98.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPRF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nexans Company Profile

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

