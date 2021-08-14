NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NXE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NexGen Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 40.43 and a current ratio of 40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.10. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 53.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,805,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 29,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 426,055 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 733.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 124,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 109,960 shares during the period. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

