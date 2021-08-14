NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the July 15th total of 199,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NHF traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 101,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,113. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $14.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero bought 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $244,359.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 13,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $195,311.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,262.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 54,874 shares of company stock valued at $779,632.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 22.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after buying an additional 62,820 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $325,000.

About NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

