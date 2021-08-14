NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 5,230 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 1,846.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,156,000 after buying an additional 3,955,317 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $47,263,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Invesco by 595.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,608,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,579,000 after buying an additional 1,377,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Invesco by 222.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,828,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,125,000 after buying an additional 1,261,022 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of IVZ opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.16.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

