NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAT opened at $58.71 on Friday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38.

