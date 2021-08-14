NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 7,221.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.