NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBUY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 350.0% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $141.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.13.

