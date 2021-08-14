NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000.

CPZ stock opened at 20.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 20.47. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 13.79 and a one year high of 21.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, VP John S. Koudounis bought 12,000 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of 20.81 per share, for a total transaction of 249,720.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 267,179.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. bought 1,400 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 20.61 per share, for a total transaction of 28,854.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,900 shares of company stock worth $288,974.

