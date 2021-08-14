NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 67.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Pool by 35.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,751 shares of company stock worth $21,365,139. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $485.21 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $285.92 and a 1 year high of $495.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. Pool’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

