NEXT (NEXT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $55,769.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a market cap of $819,617.51 and $55,769.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.01 or 0.00385629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.