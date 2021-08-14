NEXT plc (NXGPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.76 on September 20th

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.7582 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.43.

NEXT stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.43. NEXT has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $59.76.

NXGPY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NEXT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

