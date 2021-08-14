NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.69.

NEE traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $83.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,999,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,803. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $163.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

