NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) Short Interest Up 423.8% in July

NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 423.8% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,741,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NextMart stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,440. NextMart has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02.

NextMart Company Profile

NextMart, Inc engages in the art theme products sells and art themed real estate development business. It business operations include art event & art media direct marketing, design & marketing of art-themed products lines created for existing luxury and high-end goods & brands and art themed real estate development.

