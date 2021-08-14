NFTify Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. NFTify has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $35,579.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for about $0.0790 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00134737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00154079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,334.68 or 0.99968923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.43 or 0.00876896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,351,798 coins.

