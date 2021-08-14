NFTX Price Reaches $174.04 on Major Exchanges (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $174.04 or 0.00364856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a total market cap of $81.86 million and $1.95 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTX has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00057927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.51 or 0.00892020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00105241 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001971 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

