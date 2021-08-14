NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of NI worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NI by 42.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NI by 73.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NI by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NI by 10.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NI by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NI alerts:

Shares of NODK stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.67. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.21.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NODK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK).

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.