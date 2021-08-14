NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.260-$6.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.NICE also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.510-$1.610 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on NICE. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.85.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.96. The stock had a trading volume of 100,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,727. NICE has a one year low of $209.26 and a one year high of $288.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

